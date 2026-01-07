Deputy: Iran’s president orders no crackdown on protesters unless national security threatened

Speaking about the protests over dire economic conditions in Iran, Ghaempanah said that peaceful demonstrations are recognized by the government, particularly those related to rising prices and labor-related demands.

He stressed, however, that incidents involving violence fall into a different category.

Referring to an incident in Ilam several days ago, Ghaempanah said when a group occupies a hospital, law enforcement authorities cannot remain passive and must act to restore order.

He drew a clear distinction between protesters and rioters, saying individuals who resort to weapons, knives, or firearms, or who attack military and security centers, are clear examples of unrest and disorder. Ghaempanah added that the president has explicitly ordered that, to the extent national security is not undermined, there should be no crackdown on protesting citizens.

He also noted that Central Bank’s Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati presented a report at the cabinet meeting, adding that measures are planned to control the foreign exchange rate and that currency fluctuations are natural during an ongoing economic restructuring process.

Regarding those detained during the protests, the executive deputy said security institutions would deal with them with maximum leniency. Ghaempanah underlined that individuals who have not committed acts of violence or have no links to foreign actors will be treated with Islamic compassion.