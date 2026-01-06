IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Field reports on Tuesday gatherings in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar

By IFP Editorial Staff
Tehran Grand bazaar

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, Tehran’s Grand Bazaar and several central commercial districts witnessed scattered gatherings on Tuesday, some of which prompted police intervention.

From midday onward, small groups—generally numbering in the dozens—were reported in areas including 15 Khordad Street, parts of the spare-parts market, and the shoemakers’ bazaar.

The situation was more tense near Globandak Square, where chanting was reported and police intervened to restore order, resulting in the arrest of several individuals.

During this period, business activity in the bazaar was partially disrupted, with many shopkeepers closing their stores by pulling down shutters.

Field observations suggested that some participants in the gatherings were not merchants or regular traders from the bazaar.

No notable activity was reported around the Alaeddin and Charsou shopping centers, where gatherings later dispersed. However, a heavy police and emergency services presence was observed along Republic Street, a major thoroughfare in central Tehran, where movement was closely monitored.

In the areas of 15 Khordad Street, the Nasser Khosrow intersection, the Grand Bazaar, and the gold market, most shops remained closed throughout the day.

