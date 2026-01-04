Iran’s police chief: Targeted arrests of protest instigators begin

Speaking on state television, Radan said the initial protests were economic in nature, led by shopkeepers affected by currency fluctuations and economic instability.

He said these demands were legitimate, but the situation later shifted from peaceful economic demonstrations to violent street protests.

According to Radan, some groups and individuals took advantage of the situation and attempted to provoke unrest by encouraging people through social media and at street gatherings.

He said police have identified and arrested several protest leaders involved in incitement, both online and on the ground. Radan added that some of those detained have admitted to receiving money from abroad in exchange for their actions.

The police chief emphasized that maintaining public order remains a priority and that law enforcement will continue to deal firmly with those organizing or encouraging riots.