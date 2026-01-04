Sunday, January 4, 2026
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran’s police chief: Targeted arrests of protest instigators begin

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ahmad Reza Radan

Iran’s police chief, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, said targeted arrests of individuals accused of inciting recent protests and riots have begun over the past two nights.

Speaking on state television, Radan said the initial protests were economic in nature, led by shopkeepers affected by currency fluctuations and economic instability.

He said these demands were legitimate, but the situation later shifted from peaceful economic demonstrations to violent street protests.

According to Radan, some groups and individuals took advantage of the situation and attempted to provoke unrest by encouraging people through social media and at street gatherings.

He said police have identified and arrested several protest leaders involved in incitement, both online and on the ground. Radan added that some of those detained have admitted to receiving money from abroad in exchange for their actions.

The police chief emphasized that maintaining public order remains a priority and that law enforcement will continue to deal firmly with those organizing or encouraging riots.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks