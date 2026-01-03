Iran’s Leader: Protests legitimate, rioting not; officials must address public grievances

Speaking at a meeting with families of those killed in recent war by the US-Israeli alliance, Ayatollah Khamenei said officials are obliged to listen to public grievances and respond responsibly.

“Protest is justified, but protest is different from rioting,” he said. “Officials must talk to protesters, but talking to rioters is useless; rioters must be dealt with appropriately.”

Referring to recent demonstrations by merchants and shopkeepers in various cities in Iran, the Leader described the bazaar community as one of the most loyal segments of Iranian society.

He said their complaints were rooted in real economic pressures, particularly the sharp decline in the value of the national currency and ongoing volatility in foreign exchange rates.

According to the Leader, such instability has disrupted business activity and made it difficult for traders to plan or operate normally.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the government and other senior officials were aware of the situation and were seeking solutions, but argued that the recent surge and instability in foreign currency prices were “not natural.”

He noted hostile foreign actors were exploiting economic vulnerabilities to put pressure on Iran and create unrest.

The Leader also warned that some groups were attempting to hijack economic protests by promoting anti-state, anti-religious and anti-national slogans.

He said exploiting legitimate public demands to create insecurity was “completely unacceptable.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also cautioned against an ongoing “soft war” waged by Iran’s enemies through misinformation, rumors and psychological operations aimed at weakening public morale and unity.

He called for vigilance, national cohesion and active resistance to such efforts.

Emphasizing resilience, he said Iran would not yield to external pressure and expressed confidence that, with public support, faith and unity, the country would overcome current challenges and thwart hostile plans.