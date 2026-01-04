IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iran reformist front praises govt.’s approach to protests

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Reformist Front has issued a statement welcoming the government’s handling of recent protests and its emphasis on listening to public demands.

The statement describes peaceful protest as a fundamental and undeniable civic right and praises the government for avoiding violence and seeking to hear protesters’ voices.

The Reformist Front said this approach is a positive, though insufficient, step toward rebuilding public trust.

The statement also strongly condemned any foreign interference, threats, or exploitation of protests by external governments or groups, stressing that such actions serve their own political interests rather than the Iranian people.

It warned that foreign involvement undermines the civilian nature of protests, increases violence, and leads to further securitization of the situation.

The Reformist Front emphasized that protests in Iran have entirely domestic roots and should be addressed through local, peaceful, and civic solutions.

The statement concluded with proposals that the group said could help move beyond the current situation.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks