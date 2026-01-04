Iran reformist front praises govt.’s approach to protests

The statement describes peaceful protest as a fundamental and undeniable civic right and praises the government for avoiding violence and seeking to hear protesters’ voices.

The Reformist Front said this approach is a positive, though insufficient, step toward rebuilding public trust.

The statement also strongly condemned any foreign interference, threats, or exploitation of protests by external governments or groups, stressing that such actions serve their own political interests rather than the Iranian people.

It warned that foreign involvement undermines the civilian nature of protests, increases violence, and leads to further securitization of the situation.

The Reformist Front emphasized that protests in Iran have entirely domestic roots and should be addressed through local, peaceful, and civic solutions.

The statement concluded with proposals that the group said could help move beyond the current situation.