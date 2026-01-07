IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian president orders administration officials to talk to protestors

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s government spokesperson has stressed that protesters across Iran should be regarded as part of the nation, saying the government is deeply pained by any loss of life.

Fatemeh Mohajerani wrote in a post on the social media platform X, “Protesters are our children, and the shedding of even a single drop of blood causes deep sorrow for the government”.

She added that by listening to the voices of protesters, the government will not allow demonstrations to be exploited or appropriated by particular political currents.

According to Mohajerani, the president has instructed all ministries and government bodies to take action, in line with their respective responsibilities, to engage in dialogue with the public and follow up on people’s demands.

Protests have been recently held in many Iranian cities over dire economic conditions, most notably soaring foreign currency prices and rising inflation.

