Iran’s Judiciary chief: No leniency will be shown to rioters

Speaking on Monday amid public calls for firm action against rioters, Ejei said there could be no tolerance toward individuals seeking to undermine public security and stability.

He argued that the US and the Zionist regime have openly supported the unrest, making decisive action imperative.

Ejei reiterated that this time there would be no leniency toward rioters.

He instructed the prosecutor general and provincial prosecutors to pursue detainees who played a role in the unrest or assisted rioters and to deny them any form of clemency.

“The main elements must be identified”, Ejei said.

He noted that some instigators may not appear on the streets but should still be tracked down and dealt with.

His comments come as some Iranians have in recent days launched a campaign titled “Decisive Action Against Rioters and Enemy Agents”, urging the Judiciary to take serious measures against individuals acting against the Islamic Republic system.