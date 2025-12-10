Iranian woman spared execution after victim’s family grants pardon

The case of Goli Kouhkan, which had recently drawn significant public attention, was resolved through a formal pardon granted “in honor of Lady Fatemeh Zahra,” Prophet Muhammad’s daughter, on her birthday anniversary, according to provincial judicial authorities.

Haidar Asiabi, the head of the Golestan Judiciary, said the murder occurred in 2018, involving Kouhkan and an accomplice.

Following proceedings in a criminal court and final confirmation by the Supreme Court, a death sentence had been issued and all legal steps for carrying it out had been completed.

Asiabi said efforts for reconciliation intensified due to Kouhkan’s young age, her role as a mother, and the presence of a small child.

The provincial prosecutor’s office, members of the Dispute Resolution Council, and local community elders played key roles in facilitating negotiations. The victim’s family ultimately agreed to pardon her, citing religious values and compassion.

The victim’s father said concern for the future of the couple’s child was a major factor in the family’s decision.

Judicial authorities noted that this is the eleventh death sentence in the province to be resolved through forgiveness since the beginning of the year.

Kouhkan, 25, was reportedly forced into marriage at the age of 12 to her cousin.