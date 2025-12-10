Iran reissues arrest orders for seven fugitives in $3.5bn Debsh tea corruption case

The warrants, previously issued multiple times and delivered to both general and special enforcement units, have been renewed as authorities continue efforts to locate the individuals involved in the embezzlement amounting to $3.5 billion of foreign currency.

The judiciary announced that enforcement of the sentences began immediately after the verdicts became final and the files were transferred to the execution department.

The latest action, dated December 6, 2025, involves the Tehran Prosecutor’s Office’s special operations unit, which is pursuing the fugitives.

All convicted individuals in the Debsh Tea case have been placed under travel bans and prohibited from conducting financial transactions.

Judicial officials say legal procedures to seize the bail and guarantees posted by the absconding convicts have already been initiated.

Former agriculture minister Seyed Javad Sadati Nejad and former minister of industry, mine and trade Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin were also convicted of aiding the major economic disruption.

Their initial five-year prison terms were reduced to two years and one year, respectively.