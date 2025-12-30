Iran Judiciary says assets worth over $35 million equivalent seized in high-profile corruption case

Speaking at a press briefing, Judiciary Spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said the verdicts in the case are final and currently being enforced.

He noted that following the issuance of definitive rulings, the case was referred to the enforcement unit, where implementation of the sentences is now under way.

Jahangir explained that extensive follow-ups were carried out to identify and secure the assets of the convicted individuals and other parties linked to the case.

As part of the process, official correspondence was conducted with Iran’s State-Owned Properties Organization to ensure proper handling of the seized property.

According to the spokesman, all identified assets were formally evaluated, with their total value estimated at around 5,000 billion tomans (over $35 million).

He confirmed that the entire amount has been confiscated in full and placed at the disposal of the government.