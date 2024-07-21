Dominant victory for Iran’s junior Greco-Roman wrestling team at Asian championships

The Asian Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships were held on July 30-31 in Sriracha, Thailand.

The Iranian team achieved impressive victories with Ali Ahmadi Vafa in the 55 kg category, Erfan Jarkani in the 63 kg category, Alireza Abdoli in the 77 kg category, Mohammad Hadi Saeedi in the 87 kg category, Hamidreza Keshtkar in the 97 kg category, and Abolfazl Fathi in the 130 kg category, each winning a gold medal.

Additionally, Ahmadreza Mohsennajed won a silver medal in the 67 kg category, while Ahoora Bouyeri in the 72 kg category and Mohammad Arjmand in the 82 kg category each took home a bronze medal.

In the team rankings, Iran secured the championship with 206 points, followed by Kazakhstan with 185 points and Kyrgyzstan with 141 points.