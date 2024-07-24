IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Funeral procession held for prominent Iranian actor Saeed Rad

By IFP Editorial Staff

Cinema insiders and enthusiasts in Iran held a funeral ceremony in the capital Tehran on Wednesday for veteran actor Saeed Rad.

Actors and cinema lovers gathered in the House of Cinema to honor Rad’s legacy that spanned decades.

They moved to the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery just outside the capital to lay the late actor to rest next to the late cinema star Mohammad Ali Fardin’s grave, as Rad had willed.

Rad died on Monday at the age of 79 after a bout of illness.

He got a back injury in an accident about a year ago and faced complications during his treatment which led to kidney and bladder infection.

Born in 1944 in Tehran, Rad started acting at the age of 25. He stayed away from the profession for nearly two decades but resumed his activities in the 2000s.

He has acted in dozens of movies and series including Che (2014), Duel (2002), and Eagles ( (1984) after the Islamic Revolution.

