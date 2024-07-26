Iran producing non-animal halal meat 

Hossein Rastegar the head of the Halal Research Center affiliated with Iran’s Food and Drug Administration, announced the achievement on Friday.

He said Iran only has a two-percent share in the halal market, expressing hope that the product will increase Iran’s share.

The official explained that protozoan and non-animal meat has protein and micronutrients similar to meat and does not have the disadvantages of animal meat.

Halal in Arabic means religiously permissible. Halal food is prepared according to Islamic law in all stages of production.