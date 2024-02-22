Iran’s Gheymeh Nesar, Baghlava win gold medals in world culinary competition

Massoumeh Rajabi prepared mouthwatering traditional Iranian dish Gheymeh Nesar and popular Persian dessert Baghlava for Culinary Paprika.

Participants from 15 countries took part in the event, where the Iranian chef won two silver medals in other sections as well.

Rajabi, a PhD candidate of industrial management, says she took part in the competition to present and introduce authentic Iranian culture and food to the world.

Gheymeh Nesar is a one of the most delicious and colorful foods of Iran made with rice, meat, nuts, and barberries. Baghlava is one of the most popular sweet treats made with some slight variations across the country, sometimes decorated with dried rose petals and pistachios.