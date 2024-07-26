Envoy: Chinese delegation has important message for Iran president-elect

Cong Peiwu made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with Alaeddin Boroujerdi, the head of the Iran-China Friendship Group and a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

In light of his country’s expanding ties with Iran, the Chinese envoy warned of US efforts to mar the growing relations through pursuing its unilateralist goals.

In a broader context, Peiwu also hailed the joint cooperation between Iran, China and Russia in such mechanisms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

For his part, Boroujerdi highlighted Iran’s pivot to the East and its ever-growing ties with China as a basis of foreign policy.

After winning the presidential race, Pezeshkian released an open letter titled “My Message to the New World” earlier in July to outline his foreign policy.

In parts of his letter, he said Iran’s 25-year roadmap with China and the “comprehensive strategic partnership” would continue and highlighted Beijing’s constructive role in helping restore Iran’s ties with Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian MP also said China and Iran are centers of gravity in East and West Asia.