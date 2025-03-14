Iran, China, Russia hold trilateral meeting in Beijing, support diplomacy regarding Tehran nuclear issue

Chaired by China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, the meeting included Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

In a joint statement, they reaffirmed that diplomatic engagement and dialogue based on mutual respect are the only viable paths forward.

The parties also stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of the current situation and avoiding sanctions, pressure, and threats of force.

The statement highlighted the significance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed Iran’s nuclear deal – JCPOA- and urged relevant parties to avoid actions that could escalate tensions, creating space for diplomatic efforts.

China and Russia welcomed Iran’s reaffirmation that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful and its commitment to the the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

They also supported Iran’s continued cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran and Russia praised China’s constructive role in hosting the meeting. The three nations agreed to maintain close consultations and strengthen cooperation in international organizations and multilateral frameworks, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, pledging to enhance collaboration in these areas.