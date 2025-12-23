Iran focuses on nuclear cooperation with Russia, aims to build domestic power plants

Speaking to ILNA, Behrouz Kamalvandi emphasized Iran’s goal of developing fully domestically-built nuclear power plants.

He noted that Iran’s collaboration with Russia spans several areas, especially in nuclear power. He added that in addition to one operational plant running for 11 years, two more plants are under construction with significant progress.

Plans also include both large-scale and small modular reactors. Cooperation with Russia extends to other sectors, such as radiopharmaceuticals.

Regarding China, Kamalvandi said previous contacts existed, but currently there is no active collaboration, as Iran prioritizes its partnership with Russia and domestic capabilities.

He highlighted a 300-megawatt plant under construction in Darkhovin, emphasizing that essential components such as steam generators, boilers, vessels, and turbines can now be produced domestically.

“Our aim is to become self-sufficient in nuclear power plant construction,” Kamalvandi stated, noting that Iran manufactures its own equipment and handles maintenance in-house.

Although Iran does not currently export nuclear power, it produces radiopharmaceuticals for foreign markets.

Kamalvandi expressed optimism, saying the country is on track for a promising future in domestic nuclear energy development.