Atomic chief says western powers aim to halt Iran’s scientific progress

Speaking at a joint conference of Iran’s nuclear medicine, radio-oncology, hematology and oncology associations in Tehran, Eslami stressed that Iran is “obliged to move at the frontiers of knowledge.”

He described nuclear science and technology as a key driver of innovation, national power and technological superiority, which remains monopolized by major powers.

Eslami argued that Iran’s advances have been achieved despite pressure and restrictions, crediting long-term strategic guidance for maintaining continuity in the country’s nuclear program across different administrations.

He said recent regional conflicts and international debates have exposed the real objective of Western criticism, which is preventing Iran’s overall development.

Referring to the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites earlier this year, Eslami said facilities linked to the production of radiopharmaceuticals were among the first targets, underscoring their importance to public health and national progress.

He added that without domestic nuclear capabilities, Iran’s healthcare sector would face serious shortages.

Eslami highlighted Iran’s progress in radiopharmaceuticals, heavy water, plasma technology and lasers, noting that some Iranian products rank among the world’s purest and are in international demand.