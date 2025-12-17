FM reaffirms Iran’s determination to defend legal nuclear rights

Araghchi, who visited Moscow after a trip to Belarus, made the remarks during a meeting with Russian political figures, experts, and intellectuals on Tuesday, where he discussed relations between Iran and Russia and key international developments.

During the speech, he articulated Iran’s stance on global affairs, particularly issues concerning international peace and security.

Addressing the Iranian nuclear issue, Araghchi attributed the current situation to the United States’ repeated breaches of commitments and the alignment of three European countries with Washington’s “illegal actions,” notably the unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and subsequent military aggression against Iran in June 2025.

The Iranian foreign minister underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between Tehran and Moscow, highlighting its role in advancing the national interests of both countries and maintaining global peace and security.

He also emphasized the joint determination of the leaders of both nations to expand cooperation across all domains.

Referring to broader international trends, Araghchi warned against the escalating prevalence of coercive unilateralism in global relations, highlighting the collective responsibility of peace-loving nations to uphold the rule of law and resist the emergence of an order based on force.

He said the situation in West Asia was “chaotic and dangerous,” attributing it to Israel’s “colonial hegemony” supported by the United States.

Araghchi also criticized European countries for their “shameful” stance toward gross violations of international law in occupied Palestine, warning that the “continued impunity” for Israel’s actions poses a serious threat to regional and global stability.

He called for continued coordination among independent and non-aligned countries, such as Iran and Russia, within international forums like the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to counter lawlessness and defend multilateralism.

On the first day of his visit to Moscow, Araghchi also engaged in discussions with members of Russia’s State Duma and the Federation Council, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral relations.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday to discuss current international issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and regional matters of mutual interest.

He is also set to deliver a speech at MGIMO University, Russia’s leading institute for international relations, addressing faculty members and students.