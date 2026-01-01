Iran warns US threats against its nuclear program endanger IAEA credibility, NPT

In a letter to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, the mission said the US threat against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program will have “severe consequences for the global non-proliferation regime.”

“Normalizing such threats endangers the IAEA’s credibility and undermines the international confidence built upon its verification work,” the Iranian representative added.

It stressed the importance of condemning such “reckless acts” and holding their instigators fully accountable.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida on Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to “eradicate” any attempt by Tehran to advance its nuclear program or bolster its ballistic missile capabilities.

“I hope they’re not trying to build up again because if they are, we’re going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that buildup,” Trump claimed, adding that a future US assault “may be more powerful than the last time.”

On Tuesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a firm rebuttal to Trump’s latest threat, vowing that any further aggression will be met with a crushing and “regret-inducing” response.

“The response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to any oppressive aggression will be severe and regret-inducing,” Pezeshkian wrote in a message on the X social media platform.

The US joined the Israeli military aggression against Iran in June, striking three nuclear sites in the country.

Trump attempted to justify the aggression by repeating unverified claims that Iran could develop nuclear weapons within two months.

These assertions fly in the face of repeated confirmations from the IAEA and Iranian officials that the nation’s nuclear program is peaceful and intended for energy and medical advancement.