Iranian FM: Tehran will not relinquish its nuclear rights under US pressure 

“If we were going to negotiate away enrichment, we would have done so years ago”, he said.

The foreign minister added that Iran has no intention of relinquishing its legitimate rights or yielding to US pressure.

Araghchi noted that the real strength of Iran lies in its ability to resist illegitimate demands by the United States and the West.

He added, “We will not compromise on our principles or bargain over our rights”.

Araghchi also spoke about Iran’s ties with Afghanistan. He noted that the Islamic Republic has not yet recognized the current government in Afghanistan, stressing that numerous challenges remain between Tehran and Kabul, including border security, water resources, drug trafficking, and migration.

Speaking on Iran’s approach toward Afghanistan, Araghchi noted that while the current government in Kabul is a political reality, Iran believes engagement and dialogue are necessary to manage existing challenges and safeguard the interests of both nations.

The top Iranian diplomat underscored that Tehran will continue talks with Afghan officials to address shared concerns.