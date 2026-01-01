Iran says foreign intelligence services sabotaged nuclear equipment in transit

Speaking at the inauguration of a new plasma-based wound treatment clinic in Isfahan, Eslami said Iran had legally purchased components from reputable European suppliers. However, during transit to Iran, US and Israeli spy agencies secretly tampered with the equipment at an intermediate facility, carrying out “micron-level sabotage.”

According to Eslami, the components appeared intact upon arrival, but after installation in pilot systems, Iranian experts noticed they did not function as expected. He said this prompted further technical checks that revealed deliberate interference.

Eslami stressed that Iran is not seeking to revive a “Persian empire,” rejecting claims recently made by Israeli officials. Instead, he said opposition to Iran stems from its advances in power-generating fields and in sciences and technologies that create strategic superiority.

He added that industrial sabotage against Iran dates back decades and has been particularly evident in the nuclear sector for more than 25 years. Despite such actions, Eslami said Iranian specialists have developed systems to detect faults and continue advancing domestic capabilities.