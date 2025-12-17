FM: Iran not to renounce nuclear rights, including uranium enrichment

Speaking on Wednesday at a joint press conference in Moscow following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Seyed Abbas Araqchi said that Iran is a committed member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and will not forgo its rights under the treaty, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy and enrichment activities.

Araqchi noted that Russia has consistently recognized and supported Iran’s right to uranium enrichment, adding that Moscow has maintained nuclear cooperation with Tehran and played a very positive and constructive role in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Addressing cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Iranian foreign minister said Iran remains an NPT member and is committed to its obligations.

However, he emphasized that on-the-ground realities must be taken into account, noting that following attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, the situation has fundamentally changed.

He said that until a clear framework is established for inspections of Iran’s nuclear sites, and until the new realities on the ground are acknowledged, inspections cannot take place due to existing security and safety threats.

In response to a question about negotiations with the three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) Araqchi said the European trio no longer have any capacity for talks, having unlawfully used the only mechanism available to them.

He added that there is no reason, subject, or capacity for dialogue with the three European countries regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Commenting on developments in the Caucasus, Araqchi said the Caucasus and Central Asia are regions where security and stability must be ensured by regional countries themselves.

He stressed that no country outside the region should have a presence there or interfere in its affairs.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the same press conference, said Russia, like Iran, seeks the normalization of the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

He noted that Russia cooperates with Iran in the nuclear field, having built the Bushehr nuclear power plant and currently expanding it.

On cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, Lavrov said Araqchi had provided explanations on the matter, adding that what is needed is political will and goodwill—qualities he said Iran possesses.