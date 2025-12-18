Thursday, December 18, 2025
Iran, Russia agree on three-year roadmap to expand cooperation

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic and Russia have agreed on a three-year roadmap to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He made the announcement following the conclusion of his visit to Moscow.

Speaking at the end of the trip, Araghchi said that under the Iran–Russia Strategic Partnership Treaty, the foreign ministries of the two countries reached an agreement on a structured plan to better organize coordination and elevate relations to a higher level.

He noted that closer cooperation between Tehran and Moscow would enable more effective action against illegal Western sanctions, help strengthen regional stability, advance major infrastructure projects, and prevent unlawful actions at the United Nations Security Council.

Araghchi also reiterated Iran’s foreign policy priority. He went on to stress that neighboring countries remain at the center of Tehran’s diplomatic focus.

