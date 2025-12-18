Iran, Russia agree on three-year roadmap to expand cooperation

He made the announcement following the conclusion of his visit to Moscow.

Speaking at the end of the trip, Araghchi said that under the Iran–Russia Strategic Partnership Treaty, the foreign ministries of the two countries reached an agreement on a structured plan to better organize coordination and elevate relations to a higher level.

He noted that closer cooperation between Tehran and Moscow would enable more effective action against illegal Western sanctions, help strengthen regional stability, advance major infrastructure projects, and prevent unlawful actions at the United Nations Security Council.

Araghchi also reiterated Iran’s foreign policy priority. He went on to stress that neighboring countries remain at the center of Tehran’s diplomatic focus.