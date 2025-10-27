IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Advisor to Iran Leader highlights strategic role of Iran, China, Russia in emerging global order

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Akbar Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Iran’s Leader on international affairs, said that Iran, China, and Russia are the three independent powers in Asia shaping the emerging global order.

His remarks came during a meeting in Tehran with Zhong Peiwu, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, where both sides emphasized strengthening strategic ties and expanding cooperation.

Velayati praised the “deep-rooted and strategic” nature of Iran-China relations, built on mutual interests, respect, and political independence.

He commended China’s “constructive support” in international forums, particularly regarding the West’s so-called “trigger” sanctions mechanism against Iran, saying such positions reflect the depth of friendship and mutual trust between the two nations.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations, regional and international developments, and US expansionism and interference in global affairs, including Washington’s support for Israel’s aggression in Gaza.

Ambassador Zhong expressed appreciation for Velayati’s long-standing efforts to enhance ties, describing Iran-China relations as “historic and valuable.”

He reiterated China’s readiness to further deepen cooperation with Iran across various sectors, underscoring the importance Beijing places on its partnership with Tehran.

