Iran, Russia sign foreign ministry cooperation program in Moscow

The document was signed on Wednesday by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the conclusion of their negotiations and comes after the implementation of the Comprehensive Iran-Russia Strategic Treaty.

Talks between the two foreign ministers focused on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Lavrov welcomed Araghchi and the accompanying Iranian delegation at the Russian Foreign Ministry before discussions commenced.

During the meeting, Araghchi said consultations between Tehran and Moscow have continued on a close and regular basis at all levels.

He described relations between the two countries as comprehensive and multidimensional, encompassing political, economic, cultural, defense, and security cooperation.

He also noted that the presidents of Iran and Russia have met five times over the past 18 months, reflecting the intensity of high-level contacts.

Referring to the recent meeting between Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat, Araghchi said the current talks offered an opportunity to review bilateral ties in greater detail and enhance coordination on regional and international developments.

Lavrov described the comprehensive strategic treaty as the most significant development in bilateral relations this year, saying it sets a long-term, 20-year direction for cooperation.