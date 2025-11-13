Iranian and Russian FMs discuss issues of mutual interest on the phone

Araghchi and Lavrov discussed the state of bilateral relations, reaffirming the firm determination of their countries to expand cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Araghchi expressed concern over the recent clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of constructive regional efforts to safeguard peace and stability, and called for enhanced dialogue and cooperation among regional countries in this regard. Araghchi also underlined the need for continued consultations between Iran and Russia, as well as with other regional partners, to explore ways of preserving peace and stability.

The top Iranian diplomat referred to the recent moves by the US and certain European countries at the UN Security Council regarding Palestine, including a draft resolution that would impose an international trusteeship over Gaza and Palestine. Araghchi warned that such initiatives contradict the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and are doomed to fail.

For his part, Lavrov underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation among regional countries to maintain collective security. He further reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to continue bilateral and regional consultations toward this goal.

The two foreign ministers also pointed to the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, exchanging views on Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency. Araghchi and Lavrov underlined the need to maintain coordination and cooperation among Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing in this regard.