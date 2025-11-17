Iran, Russia call on IAEA to maintain technical focus before key board session

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation at noon on Monday with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. During their conversation, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister spoke about Iran’s diplomatic initiatives and consultations with regional countries aimed at safeguarding peace and stability in the region, stressing the importance of strengthening this process with the participation of all relevant parties.

Araghchi also referred to the constructive and responsible approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran toward the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He underlined the necessity for the agency to adhere to its technical mandate and to avoid politicized behavior or being influenced by political pressure and interference from the United States and certain European members.

Lavrov for his part welcomed the formation of a regional consultation and cooperation framework, saying Moscow is ready to continue close coordination with Tehran.

He further pointed to Russia’s efforts at the UN to uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

The two sides also underscored the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program ahead of the upcoming Board of Governors meeting and agreed to coordinate their positions within this framework.

The IAEA Board of Governors meeting will be held from Wednesday to Friday (19–21 November) at the Agency’s headquarters in Vienna.

According to reports, the three European countries—Britain, France, and Germany—along with the United States, have submitted a draft resolution concerning Iran’s nuclear program ahead of the session.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, had earlier warned that if an anti-Iran resolution is adopted in Vienna, Iran will undertake a fundamental review of its approach toward cooperation with the Agency as well as its commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).