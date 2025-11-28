Russia says any military cooperation with Iran follows framework of strategic partnership treaty

Responding to a question on whether Moscow would provide military assistance to Iran if the US or its allies launched an attack, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that Russia’s cooperation with Tehran is governed by the terms of the bilateral treaty.

She said the document sets out “clear parameters” for military and technical collaboration.

The agreement was signed on January 17, 2025 during Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow.

According to Russian officials, the treaty formally entered its implementation phase on October 1.

The agreement commits the two sides to maintaining economic and trade cooperation and to engaging in close coordination during joint military exercises.

It also includes a clause stating that if either country faces aggression, the other party must not assist the aggressor.

Additionally, the treaty obliges both states to prevent their territories from being used to support separatist movements that could threaten each other’s territorial integrity.

The agreement is valid for 20 years and will automatically renew for five-year periods thereafter unless either side objects.