Iranian newspapers criticize parliament speaker remarks targeting former officials

The controversy erupted after Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the two of harming Iran’s developing strategic relations with China and Russia.

His comments were followed by heated statements from lawmakers Amirhossein Sabeti and Hamid Rasaei, who used harsh language and even suggested imprisonment for one of the former officials.

The daily Ettelaat condemned the tone of the debate, likening it to a modern form of “capitulation,” where foreign powers can insult Iranian officials while domestic critics are silenced.

“Why should defending a foreign government take precedence over respect for a former Iranian official?” the paper wrote.

Conservative daily Qods also criticized Ghalibaf’s remarks, questioning the relevance of such attacks amid the country’s many governance challenges.

The editorial warned that revisiting past political disputes only fuels division and undermines national unity.

It urged politicians to focus on solving real issues rather than reviving old rivalries that “neither untie a single knot nor address the nation’s pressing problems.”