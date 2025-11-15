Zarif: Israel was the main opponent of JCPOA because peace threatens its survival

Speaking at the International Iranology Conference held at Iranology Foundation in Tehran, Zarif discussed Iran’s cultural diplomacy and the place of Iran studies in today’s world. He said portraying Iran as a security threat is “a narrative game built on a lie”.

The former foreign minister added that this false narrative had pushed the world to the brink of a regional war. He also warned that unless this narrative is exposed, those “whose survival depends on war” will continue to promote it.

Zarif then reiterated that Israel consistently opposes any initiative that could bring peace to the region.

“Why was Israel the main opponent of the JCPOA? What was the agreement supposed to do other than bring calm to the region?”, he asked.

Referring to Israel’s attack on Iran two days before the start of the sixth round of Iran–US nuclear talks, he said, “For Israel, peace is a vital threat…they have fabricated a baseless narrative to justify their policies”.

Zarif also described Iran as a nation rooted in a culture of coexistence and humanism, citing.

He said Israel is fabricating a false image of Iran to justify its “daily aggression and acts of genocide” against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, and others.

“Find a single country in which Israel has not conducted a terrorist operation”, Zarif said.