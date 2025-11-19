SCO PMs declare UNSC Resolution 2231 expired

The closing statement by member states on Tuesday opposed the West’s unilateral coercive measures, including economic sanctions, that violate the UN Charter and international law.

Leaders warned that such measures obstruct global cooperation and hinder the achievement of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Delegations also highlighted the importance of preserving the spirit of inclusivity and consensus that underpinned the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, noting that under operative paragraph 8, its provisions have lost validity.

The United States and its European allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, claiming that the country seeks nuclear weapons.

Iran has repeatedly denied the allegation, citing regular IAEA inspections over decades that proved the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities, as well as Islamic teachings banning the development of weapons of mass destruction.

The parties signed a 2015 deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), that lifted sanctions in exchange for confidence-building curbs on Iran’s nuclear activities.

However, the deal was derailed by the 2018 US withdrawal and the failure of the E3 (Britain, France, and Germany) to fully abide by their commitments under the accord.

Iran and the United States held five rounds of talks earlier this year to explore a replacement for the 2015 deal, whose endorsing UN resolution was due to expire shortly, but to no avail.

On the eve of the sixth round of talks, Israel and the United States launched a 12-day campaign of aggression against Iran in June, killing hundreds of people and damaging the country’s scientific and military infrastructure.

After the aggression, the E3 claimed they were activating the 2015 deal’s so-called snapback mechanism to restore UN sanctions against Tehran just before the resolution was set to expire.

However, Iran, Russia, China, and some other countries have rejected the claim, arguing that the E3 first dishonored their commitments under the deal and cannot use it to prevent the resolution’s expiration.

That stance was further supported by the SCO during Tuesday’s meeting.

At the close of the summit, SCO prime ministers signed a comprehensive cooperation document covering economic development, transportation, and social support, underscoring the organization’s drive to deepen integration among member states.

The document was also signed by Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, who attended the meeting at the head of a political delegation.