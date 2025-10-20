Iran, China, Russia cooperate to undermine “snapback” mechanism

Araghchi highlighted growing international support for Iran’s position, noting that 121 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) voiced backing during the Kampala summit, which he attended.

He said a new global polarization is emerging between Western nations and a larger group of countries, including Iran, Russia, and China, that advocate independence, multilateralism, and international justice.

His remarks came a day after the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The ambassadors of Iran, Russia, and China sent a joint letter to the UN Secretary General and the Security Council president, declaring that European efforts to reactivate sanctions against Iran through the “snapback” mechanism lack legal validity.

In a separate letter, Araghchi stated that Resolution 2231 has officially expired and that any attempt to revive previous sanctions resolutions is “null and void,” carrying no legal or binding effect.