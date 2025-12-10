Iran, China, Saudi Arabia conclude trilateral meeting with joint press statement

According to the communiqué, China emphasized its willingness to “continue supporting and encouraging the steps taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to expand their relations across various fields.”

The three countries welcomed the ongoing progress in Iranian–Saudi ties and highlighted the importance of opportunities for direct engagement between the two states at all levels. They also underlined the significance of reciprocal visits and sustained communication between senior officials, particularly in light of rising regional tensions that threaten both regional and global security.

The joint statement further called for the immediate cessation of Israeli attacks on Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria, and condemned violations of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Iran, in turn, expressed appreciation for the clear positions taken by Saudi Arabia and China during the recent aggression.

All three countries reiterated their support for a comprehensive political solution in Yemen, grounded in internationally recognized principles and under the auspices of the United Nations.