Chinese FM reaffirms Iran’s nuclear rights under NPT

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday.

The Chinese foreign minister referred to the strategic nature of Tehran–Beijing relations and underscored the importance of maintaining close coordination and regular consultations between the two sides at the UN and other multilateral forums.

Wang also commended Iran’s peaceful nuclear approach.

Araghchi for his part appreciated China’s responsible and principled stance on the EU troika’s activation of the so-called “snapback mechanism” against Tehran and also thanked Beijing for describing the move at the UN Security Council as illegal.

The top Iranian diplomat underlined that “the constructive cooperation of China, Iran, and Russia in countering the unilateralism of the US and some Western countries at the UN has been of great importance and was supported by 121 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Araghchi further spoke about the continued destabilizing actions of the Zionist regime in West Asia, saying the international community must stand against Tel Aviv’s warmongering and hegemonic policies and prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.

Araghchi and Wang further pointed to the constructive meeting between the presidents of Iran and China last September and the upcoming session of the High-Level Cooperation Mechanism, reaffirming the determination of both countries’ leaders to advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The two top diplomats voiced hope that the agreements reached would soon be implemented through practical mechanisms.

Both foreign ministers agreed to maintain close diplomatic contacts and pursue joint efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in the coming year, which marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Iran and China.