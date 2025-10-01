Iranian president congratulates China on National Day, highlights strategic ties

In a message released on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian, on behalf of the Iranian people and government, praised China’s path of development, describing it as a foundation for shared prosperity among nations worldwide.

He recalled his recent meeting with President Xi in Beijing, stressing that a “comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China is a key priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

President Pezeshkian said the shifting and complex regional and international environment made strengthening bilateral relations more necessary than ever.

The Iranian president also expressed hope that relations between Tehran and Beijing would continue to advance “under the principles of mutual respect and shared interests.”

China and Iran maintain close political and economic ties, with cooperation spanning trade, energy, infrastructure, and regional diplomacy. Tehran regards Beijing as a strategic partner in its efforts to counter Western economic pressure and expand regional influence.