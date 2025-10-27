Chinese ambassador to Tehran urges diplomatic path on Iran nuclear issue

Zhong stressed that resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomacy remains the only viable option.

“The Chinese side insists that the issue of Iran must be settled diplomatically….we oppose sanctions and pressure”, the Chinese ambassador said.

Zhong added that insisting on activating the snapback mechanism is unconstructive and only delays a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue.

He called on the US and the European troika to show goodwill, return the nuclear issue to a diplomatic track, and avoid further escalation of tensions.

“China maintains an equal position and seeks a constructive solution based on the interests and logic of all parties”.

Zhong maintained that Beijing is willing to maintain communication with the Iranian side. Referring to Iran–China relations, Zhong underscored that China consistently opposes unilateral sanctions.

The Chinese ambassador said normal cooperation between all countries and Iran is fair and reasonable.

“If China’s legitimate interests related to Iran are harmed due to sanctions, we will undoubtedly take necessary measures”, he said.