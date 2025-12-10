FM says Tehran after a ‘strong region free from foreign interference’

Araghchi stressed that lasting stability and security in the region required collective cooperation among the regional states.

He, meanwhile, praised China’s “constructive approach” to West Asian issues and underlined the Islamic Republic’s commitment to strengthening ties with its neighbors, including Saudi Arabia, under its good-neighborliness policy.

He highlighted the “growing trajectory” of Tehran-Riyadh relations across areas of mutual interest, noting continued consultations between the two sides, particularly at the foreign-minister level.

Araghchi also identified China’s role in reinforcing international peace and stability, supporting multilateralism and the rule of law, and bolstering cooperation across the developing world as “very important.”

He noted that Tehran and Beijing were determined to use all available capacities to expand bilateral relations.

For their part, the heads of the Chinese and Saudi delegations, Waleed al-Kharaii, who is Saudi Arabia’s deputy foreign minister, and Miao Deyi, China’s vice foreign minister, thanked Iran for hosting the trilateral session and affirmed their countries’ readiness to broaden cooperation with Tehran “in all fields.”

The meeting, attended by Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, concluded with the signing of a joint document by the three deputy foreign ministers.

A section of the document underscored Beijing’s readiness to continue supporting and encouraging the steps taken by Tehran and Riyadh to strengthen their bilateral ties across multiple domains.

In March 2023, after several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions following seven years of estrangement.

The countries had severed their ties in January 2016 after Riyadh’s execution of Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Shia cleric, prompted angry protesters to storm the Saudi Embassy in Tehran.