Strong Iran-Saudi ties bring positive regional, global impact: Deputy FM

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in an X post following a visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at deepening cooperation and coordination between the two regional heavyweights.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that Iran and Saudi Arabia, bound by many shared interests and mutual respect, are well-positioned to serve the common good of their peoples and advance regional peace.

Gharibabadi detailed his meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs, Abdulrahman al Rassi.

He said the discussions focused on bolstering collaboration within international, regional, and multilateral organizations, as well as advancing key areas like human rights and legal and judicial cooperation.

The officials also exchanged views on strengthening the pivotal role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Gharibabadi added he emphasized the need for the OIC to play a stronger role in addressing critical issues, including condemning the crimes of the Israeli occupation in Gaza and its aggressions in the region, while expanding cooperation among member states.

The Iranian official expressed optimism for the future trajectory of Tehran-Riyadh ties, stating a desire for accelerated progress.

“We hope that through continued follow-up, communication, and ongoing dialogue between the two governments, the growing trend of relations between the governments and peoples of Iran and Saudi Arabia will continue with greater speed and quality,” he stated.

Iran and Saudi Arabia normalized relations under a China-brokered agreement signed in Beijing in March 2023, which stipulated the resumption of full diplomatic relations, including the reopening of embassies, within two months.

The renewed diplomatic engagement is seen as a step toward a more stable, self-managed regional security framework.