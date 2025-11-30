Saudi deputy foreign minister visits Tehran for bilateral and regional talks

According to the ministry, the visit aims to facilitate discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional developments, including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Syria.

The trip comes amid continued efforts by Tehran and Riyadh to strengthen dialogue following the restoration of diplomatic ties last year.

Al-Sati is scheduled to meet Iran’s foreign minister during his stay in Tehran. Iranian officials say such exchanges are part of a broader framework designed to manage regional issues through direct engagement and to expand areas of cooperation where possible.