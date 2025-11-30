IFP ExclusiveForeign Policy

Saudi deputy foreign minister visits Tehran for bilateral and regional talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Saudi Arabia Flags

Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that the Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, has traveled to Tehran as part of ongoing diplomatic consultations between the two countries.

According to the ministry, the visit aims to facilitate discussions on bilateral relations as well as regional developments, including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, Lebanon and Syria.

The trip comes amid continued efforts by Tehran and Riyadh to strengthen dialogue following the restoration of diplomatic ties last year.

Al-Sati is scheduled to meet Iran’s foreign minister during his stay in Tehran. Iranian officials say such exchanges are part of a broader framework designed to manage regional issues through direct engagement and to expand areas of cooperation where possible.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks