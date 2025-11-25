IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iranian editor criticizes President Pezeshkian over letter to Saudi crown prince; foreign ministry denies mediation claims

By IFP Editorial Staff

A public dispute has emerged in Tehran after the editor-in-chief of the principlist daily Kayhan, Hossein Shariatmadari, sharply criticized President Massoud Pezeshkian over a recent letter sent to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The letter, delivered two weeks ago by Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, officially conveyed Tehran’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s management of Iranian pilgrims during last year’s Hajj, the Iranian Foreign Ministry explained.

Shariatmadari questioned the timing and motives behind the correspondence, suggesting in an editorial that the proposal to send the letter may have come from political actors seeking to create “a two-sided game.”

He implied that the move was suspicious because it coincided with bin Salman’s trip to the US to meet President Donald Trump. He also criticized the fact that the letter was sent months after the previous Hajj and months before the next, arguing that its timing lacked practical justification.

The editor accused unnamed political figures, some allegedly close to the president, of both encouraging the letter and later spreading false claims that President Pezeshkian had asked Riyadh to mediate between Tehran and Washington.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei reiterated that the letter contained “nothing beyond standard coordination on Hajj” and included no discussion of negotiations or mediation.

He expressed regret that some political actors continue to promote “baseless speculation,” urging all sides to prioritize national interests over partisan agendas.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks