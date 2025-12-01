Iran’s envoy to China calls for structured planning to boost economic, investment ties

His remarks came on Monday, during a national meeting of provincial governors focused on identifying investment opportunities between the two countries.

Rahmani Fazli said the objective is to harness the capacities and resources available in the provinces of both nations in order to build “effective economic, investment, and trade linkages” between Iran and China.

He noted that China’s provinces possess significant resources and decision-making authority, while Iran has recently delegated broader economic powers to local administrations, factors he said could help expand and improve bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, officials proposed that each Iranian province, led by its private sector, pursue at least two or three major investment or trade projects with Chinese partners. The plan was endorsed by the interior minister.

Rahmani Fazli added that the embassy will support the initiative and that a clear supervisory role will be assigned to the ministry of interior.

He expressed hope that bringing Iranian and Chinese private-sector actors together would activate new financial and industrial capacities, contributing to the deepening of bilateral relations.