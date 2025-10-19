Iran’s FM: Snapback mechanism not activated, UNSC Resolution 2231 has officially expired

Araghchi stated that with the official expiration of Resolution 2231 on October 18, all UN Security Council restrictions on Iran have been lifted and the Iran issue is no longer on the Council’s agenda.

He added that this position is supported by over 120 countries, including members of the Non-Aligned Movement, which endorsed the same stance in their recent ministerial meeting in Uganda.

Russia, as a permanent UNSC member and its current rotating president, also issued an official statement confirming that it does not recognize any reinstatement of previous sanctions.

Araghchi said Iran, China, and Russia have expressed consistent positions in joint letters to the Security Council and the UN secretary general.

Meanwhile, Araghchi described Iran-Russia ties as “rooted in mutual trust, shared interests, and a long-term strategic outlook.”

He emphasized that strengthening coordination among Iran and like-minded countries in the Security Council remains vital for advancing national interests and maintaining regional stability.