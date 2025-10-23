Zarif refuses to publish statement after Lavrov claims over snapback mechanism

Zarif revealed that he had drafted a full statement correcting what he called “a malicious misuse of my old colleague’s remarks,” but withdrew it at the request of senior figures. He had intended to release the text after the activation of Clause 8 of Resolution 2231.

Zarif accused Russia and France of presenting Iran with an unacceptable proposal in the 2015 negotiations — a plan to suspend U.N. resolutions every six months which would have significantly weakened Iran’s position. He said he challenged the idea directly and attributed it to Lavrov.

According to Zarif: “Lavrov and the French proposed a very bad plan regarding the status of past resolutions, and we worked hard to eliminate it,” he said during a recent private session.