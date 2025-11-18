Iranian VP says Tehran determined to strengthen ties with Moscow

Aref, who traveled to Moscow to attend the 24th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government, met and held talks with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday.

Aref expressed his satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, appreciating Moscow’s positions, particularly regarding recent issues related to the snapback mechanism in international forums.

He highlighted the significance of Tehran and Moscow’s joint membership and cooperation in regional and international organizations such as BRICS, the SCO, and the Eurasian Economic Union, adding, “These organizations possess extraordinary capacities, and cooperation between the two countries within this framework can add further momentum to collaborations.”

Pointing to the Iran-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, he said, “This document serves as a guide for advancing our relations to the highest level.”

Additionally, Aref addressed the finalization of the law for the agreement on cooperation in the field of information security between the governments of the Islamic Republic and the Russian Federation, pointed to the common threats against the two countries in cyberspace, and emphasized the necessity of facilitating the current process to protect the two countries’ critical infrastructure.

For his part, Mishustin said that Russia aims to strengthen its relations with Iran based on the principles of good neighborliness.

Referring to the enforcement of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union, he said, “The implementation of this agreement provides an opportunity to enhance bilateral exchanges.”

The vice-president departed for Moscow earlier on Monday at the official invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

During his stay in the Russian capital, the Iranian VP is also scheduled to meet with officials from other participating countries.