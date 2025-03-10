Senior commander: Countering terrorism, maritime piracy primary goals of Iran-Russia-China joint naval drill

Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini elaborated on the exercise’s goals during a press conference on Monday with the commanders of Russian and Chinese units participating in the 2025 Maritime Security Belt joint exercise.

Tajeddini highlighted the strategic importance of the Northern Indian Ocean region in international trade, noting that ensuring the complete security of shipping lanes in this area—particularly in the “Golden Triangle” encompassing the Strait of Hormuz, the Strait of Malacca, and the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait—is not only crucial for safeguarding economic interests on the global stage but also requires cooperation and coordination among the naval forces of various countries. For this reason, this trilateral naval exercise holds significant importance.

The exercise spokesperson emphasized that various scenarios have been planned, including assisting distressed vessels, conducting humanitarian and medical operations, conducting search-and-rescue missions, securing shipping lanes and communication lines, and maintaining maritime navigation safety.

He added that Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Azerbaijan Republic, and Kazakhstan are participating as observer nations in this exercise.

He stressed that the exercise is being conducted at the initiative of the Iranian Navy, with the active participation of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy, and centers on the collaboration of Iran, Russia, and China.

The seventh joint exercise of the Maritime Security Belt 2025 will begin on Tuesday in the Chabahar region, in Southern Iran.