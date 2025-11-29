Iran’s Navy receives homegrown forward base ship, overhauled destroyer

The equipment was handed over to Iranian naval forces during a ceremony joined by Deputy Chief of Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and other senior military figures in Iran’s southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday.

The Makran-class Kordestan forward base ship is said to offer rescue and relief capabilities, handle the heaviest helicopters, and support up to three destroyers on a three-year, around-the-world mission without refueling stops.

The Iranian-built Sahand stealth destroyer was initially launched in December 2018. It features a helicopter deck, torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-ship weaponry, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles, along with advanced electronic warfare systems.

The Mowj-class destroyer sank last year in the shallow waters of the Persian Gulf shortly after being repositioned.

It is named after the Sahand-class Alvand frigate, which sank during a 1988 confrontation with the US Navy in the Persian Gulf.

The new arrivals on Saturday also included fast attack crafts equipped with anti-destroyer cruise missile launch systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) developed for multipurpose usage, uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), as well as seaborne and groundborne electronic warfare, missile launch, and surveillance systems.

Iran’s Navy has in recent years achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing surface and sub-surface vessels. It has also increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

The Iranian naval forces have also staged military drills with different countries, including Russia, China and Pakistan, over the past years to promote their combat readiness.

They have also been involved in joint efforts aimed at countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information in naval rescue and relief operations as well as sharing operational and tactical experience to enhance the security and stability of international maritime trade.