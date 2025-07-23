Iranian Navy helicopter issues stern warning to US destroyer in Gulf of Oman

At approximately 10 a.m. local time, the US Navy destroyer identified as USS Fitzgerald attempted to approach waters under the surveillance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Gulf of Oman.

In response, a rapid-reaction team from the Iranian Navy swiftly deployed a helicopter to fly over the foreign vessel and issued a firm warning demanding its departure from the area. According to Iranian military sources, the US destroyer responded by threatening to target the Iranian helicopter, urging it to leave the vicinity.

The Iranian pilot, however, held his ground and renewed the demand for the destroyer to retreat from Iranian-monitored waters.

As tensions escalated, Iran’s air defense units issued a strong message declaring that the Navy helicopter was under full protection and that the US vessel was required to alter its course southward.

Faced with the Iranian Navy’s persistence and the backing of Iran’s defense systems, the heavily-armed US destroyer ultimately changed course and withdrew from the area under Iran’s maritime watch.