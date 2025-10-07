Iran’s navy cmdr.: New joint Caspian drill planned soon

Speaking at a meeting of Caspian Sea naval commanders hosted by Russia in St. Petersburg, Rear Admiral Irani expressed satisfaction over the recent combined exercise in Bandar Anzali and the southern Caspian coast, describing it as a successful example of regional cooperation.

“The Caspian Sea belongs exclusively to its five littoral states—Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Azerbaijan—and all issues concerning it must be resolved only by these countries,” he said.

“The Caspian Sea is no place for transregional powers, and the coastal nations will not permit their interference.”

He underscored that the littoral countries possess sufficient capability to ensure lasting security in the region while promoting economic vitality and addressing environmental challenges.

Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev, Commander of the Russian Navy, praised the strong coordination among the Caspian states, saying such meetings help align perspectives, strengthen regional synergy, and create equitable opportunities for economic cooperation.

The gathering brought together the naval commanders of Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan to reinforce maritime collaboration in securing stability, supporting economic activity, and addressing shared issues in the Caspian basin.

Rear Admiral Irani attended the meeting accompanied by Iran’s ambassador to Russia and senior naval officers.