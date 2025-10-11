IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

IRGC navy commander: Iran to defend its interests in Persian Gulf “to last breath”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, described the Strait of Hormuz as the “world’s oil and gas artery,” emphasizing Iran’s commitment to safeguarding the strategic waterway.

He said Iran has always kept the strait open but questioned whether it is reasonable for the world to benefit from it while Iran is denied full use.

Speaking about past confrontations with US forces in the Persian Gulf, Admiral Tangsiri recalled that during those years, Iran had only limited weapons such as RPGs and 107mm rockets but still engaged American forces directly for nearly eighteen months.
He noted that several Iranian naval personnel were killed during those clashes.

Admiral Tangsiri warned against the presence of foreign warships, particularly those carrying nuclear fuel, in the Persian Gulf, saying any accident could cause long-term environmental damage and contaminate desalination sources.

He added that foreign military presence undermines regional security and accused some countries of “creating enemies” to justify their continued deployment.

Admiral Tangsiri reaffirmed that while Iran has not attacked any country in its modern history, it will firmly defend its national interests and regional security.

